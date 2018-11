An Indonesian official inpects recovered wheels of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 for further investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian navy lift recovered wheels of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 for further investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian official removes recovered wheels of Lion Air flight JT610 for further investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Divers searching for wreckage belonging to Lion Air flight 610 have found the fuselage of the crashed airliner and say they have heard a signal from its missing cockpit voice recorder, the head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said Saturday.

Muhammad Syaugi, head of the agency which is also known as Basarnas, told reporters at the port of Jakarta that divers had detected a characteristic "ping" sound from the second black box.