Two indonesian workers walk near Lion Air aircraft at the Batam Aero Technic hangar in the Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam, Riau, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2014 (reissued Oct 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Search and Rescue (Basarnas) shows an Indonesian rescuers collecting debris from a crashed Lion Air passenger plane in waters off Tanjung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The airplane of low-cost Indonesian airline Lion Air which crashed on Monday with 188 people on board had suffered technical problems during its previous flight a day before but they had been resolved, the airline said.

Indonesian authorities confirmed that a Lion Air plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the Jakarta airport with 181 passengers and seven crew members.