The United States has registered 24,656,801 confirmed coronavirus cases and 411,165 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The situation is particularly serious in Southern California, where air quality officials have responded to a backlog of Covid-19 bodies at crematoriums and hospitals by temporarily suspending a monthly limit on cremations in Los Angeles County. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

"In Los Angeles, there are so many Covid deaths, and the backlog of dead bodies is so high, that they actually lifted the air restrictions on cremations," Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, said in an interview with Efe.