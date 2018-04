Crew of the Indonesian fishing boat STS-50 wait for a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

ndonesian Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti has a photo taken with the crew of the Indonesian fishing boat boat STS-50 during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti(L) talks to the crew of the Indonesian fishing boat STS-50 wait for a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian authorities will not prosecute the crew that were aboard a fishing vessel which was sought by Interpol, the country's fisheries ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The Indonesian fisheries minister, Susi Pudjiastuti, held a press conference in Jakarta alongside the members of the crew who were aboard the STS-50, a fishing ship which was allegedly carrying 600 illegal gillnets.