Photo with no date or specific location sent on Feb. 15, 2019 of the Chinese fishing boat "Zhongyuanyu11". EPA-EFE/Daniel Antunez/PREFECTURA NAVAL ARGENTINA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Photo with no date or specific location sent on Feb. 15, 2019 of the Spanish fishing boat "Pesca Vaqueiro". EPA-EFE/PREFECTURA NAVAL ARGENTINA/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The 30 people aboard a Chinese fishing trawler that sank Friday after a collision with another boat in international waters off the coast of Argentina were rescued by a passing ship, an Argentine official told EFE.

The accident involved the Zhong Yuan Yu 11 and another fishing vessel, the Pesca Vaqueiro, which operates out of the northern Spanish port of Vigo.