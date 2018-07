Philippine police are gathered at a precinct for a briefing on an anti-illegal drugs campaign in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/file/ROLEX DELA PENA

An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR) searches the pockets of suspected illegal drugs pusher 'Bong' during a raid on a house in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Killings in Philippines rose 1.5 percent despite an overall drop of 21.48 percent in the country's crime rate during President Rodrigo Duterte's first two years in office.

According to the Philippines police, between Jul. 1, 2016 and Jun. 30, 2018 - that coincided with the launch of Duterte's controversial anti-drug war - a total of 1.05 million crimes were registered, as compared to the 1.32 million recorded in the same period between 2014 and 2016.