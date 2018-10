A Russian woman lays flowers on the monument to the hero-city of Kerch in the Alexander Garden as a sign of mourning for the dead children at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct 17, 2018. Reports state that 18-year-old gunman student, Vladislav Rosliakov committed suicide after killing 20 students and teachers and injuring 50 others during the attack at the school in Kerch on Oct 17, 2018. EPA-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Republic of Crimea on Thursday mourned 20 victims killed by a student who went on a shooting spree and then blew himself up at a vocational institute in the Crimean city of Kerch.

Crimean authorities have decreed three days of mourning in memory of those killed in Wednesday's attack and published a list of victims including the attacker, Vladislav Rosliakov, an 18-year old, 4th-grade fellow student, who arrived at the institute with two explosive backpacks and a rifle.