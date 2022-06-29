The battle between Ecuador's government and the indigenous movement mounting protests about the soaring cost of living appeared to reach a deadlock Wednesday, with President Guillermo Lasso having withdrawn from church-mediated talks and a bid by his opponents in Congress to impeach him falling short.

For the last 17 days, demonstrators mobilized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) have shut down roads, set fire to police cars and blocked a fuel convoy escorted by the security forces.