An injured reporter moves away from the protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 February 2019. The political crisis in Haiti is aggravated by a week of violent protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, which has left at least nine dead. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People collect water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 February 2019. Many people have taken to the streets in search of water and food, in the midst of a tense calm, while the promoters of the protests have warned that they will continue, but after noon on Thursday they had not yet registered. The political and economic crisis in Haiti continues to worsen, eight days after the violent protests against the government of the country's president Jovenel Moise, who remains silent, began. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People collect water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 February 2019. Many people have taken to the streets in search of water and food during the ongoing protests. The political and economic crisis in Haiti continues to worsen, eight days after the violent protests against the country's government broke out. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People queue to collect water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 February 2019. Many people have taken to the streets in search of water and food during the ongoing protests. The political and economic crisis in Haiti continues to worsen, eight days after the violent protests against the country's government broke out. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People queue to collect water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 February 2019. Many people have taken to the streets in search of water and food during the ongoing protests. The political and economic crisis in Haiti continues to worsen, eight days after the violent protests against the country's government broke out. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The political and economic crisis in Haiti continues to worsen on Thursday, eight days after violent protests began against the government of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, who remains silent.

The protests began on Feb. 7, coinciding with the second anniversary of Moise's rise to power, whose resignation the protesters demand on the streets of Port-au-Prince and other cities in the impoverished Caribbean country.