One day after the dissolution of the national congress ordered by its president, Peru was awash in quiet and anxiety on Tuesday as the government remained in complete silence amid a growing sense of dejection among the right-wing opposition.

Tuesday also saw a flurry of political and legal analyses that proved that President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve the unicameral parliament was open to numerous interpretations in terms of its constitutionality and should therefore be reviewed by the constitutional court. EFE-EPA