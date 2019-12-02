Former President and current Vice President-elect Cristina Fernandez arrives for a court hearing in a corruption case on Dec. 2, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine President and current Vice President-elect Cristina Fernandez appeared in a Buenos Aires court on Monday and said she was a victim of persecution at the hands of outgoing President Mauricio Macri.

The 66-year-old Fernandez, who served as Argentina's president from 2007 to 2015, said the the corruption trial, which centers on the alleged improper handling of funds for a public works project in the southern province of Santa Cruz that benefited companies controlled by Lazaro Baez, was a "master class" in judicial persecution.