Supporters of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and Andrej Plenkovic celebrate their victory of the Parliamentary elections in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian Prime Minister and leader of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) Andrej Plenkovic (C) and Parlamentary speaker Goran Jandrokovic (L) and Croatian Minister of Health Vili beros (R) celebrate their victory of the Parliamentary elections in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian Prime Minister and leader of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) Andrej Plenkovic celebrates victory of the Parliamentary elections in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

The conservative ruling party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic achieved a decisive victory Sunday in Croatia’s parliamentary election under promises of security and experience in managing the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.

The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 66 of the 151 seats in parliament, while the opposition Restart coalition, led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), won 41 seats, with 93 percent of the vote counted. EFE-EPA