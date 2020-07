The leader of the right-wing Homeland Movement (DPMS) and folk musician Miroslav Skoro (C-R) wears a face mask as he shows his ID card to election officials before casting his ballot for the Croatian parliamentary elections at a polling station in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DANIEL KASAP

A voter wears a face mask as he casts his ballot for the Croatian parliamentary elections at a polling station in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 05 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DANIEL KASAP

Around 3.8 million Croatians were called to vote on Sunday in parliamentary elections as the country battled its highest rate of Covid-19 infections.

They will elect 151 MPs in a tight political contest between the governing conservatives and progressive opposition.EFE-EPA