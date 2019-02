Amelia Rankin in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, 03 February 2019. Thousands of residents downstream from the Ross River dam were evacuated after flash floods hit the region following heavy rains. EPA-EFE/ANDREW RANKIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Residents evacuating to higher ground in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, 03 February 2019. Thousands of residents downstream from the Ross River dam were evacuated after flash floods hit the region following heavy rains. EPA-EFE/ANDREW RANKIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shows rescue crews responding to flood conditions in Townsville, Australia, 03 February 2019. Thousands of residents downstream from the Ross River dam were evacuated after flash floods hit the region following heavy rains. EPA-EFE/QLD FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout image made available on 4 February 2019 of a crocodile in front of a Mundingburra residence during flooding in Townsville, North Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE/Erin Hahn HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Residents of the city of Townsville, in northeastern Australia, currently the most affected by heavy floods that have been inundating the area for over a week, reported the sighting of crocodiles on the streets of the city, early Monday.

Emergency services spotted a three-meter crocodile on a road in the city on Sunday night, while local woman Erin Hahn posted a photo on social networks of one of these reptiles in front of her father's house.