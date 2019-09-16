People on a line wait for relief goods in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, 23 March, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TIAGO PETINGA

Cyclone Idai, the storm that left hundreds of people dead and destroyed homes, still has a grip on the crops of Mozambique.

The category-4 cyclone made landfall in central Mozambique and wiped out over 800,000 hectares of crops in the process.