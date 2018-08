Photo of some of the dozens of Venezuelans without passports gathered outside the Ecuadorian city of Tulcan on Aug. 21, 2018, ready to head down the highway through Ecuador to Peru. EFE-EPA/Maria Paula Goyes.

Dozens of Venezuelans without passports are currently gathered outside this city at some 7km (4mi) from the border, ready to head down the highway through Ecuador to Peru, EFE observed.

The Venezuelans are meeting outside Tulcan, capital of Carchi province, to begin the walk together.