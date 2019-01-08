Former French boxing champion Chistophe Dettinger (C, wearing a black hat) appears to kick a French gendarme on the ground during violent clashes on a pedestrian footbridge, during the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) protest in Paris, France, taken Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A crowd-funding page that had raised money online in support of a former professional boxer who had been arrested for allegedly attacking riot police at a yellow vest protest in Pairs said it was shut down on Tuesday, putting an end to any further donations.

More than 8,000 people had made donations to the page with a value of over 120,000 euros ($137,280) in a campaign supporting Christophe Dettinger — boxing champion for France in 2007 and 2008 — who was allegedly caught on film on Saturday punching riot police at the protest.