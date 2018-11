A screenshot taken from a supplied video made available to AAP shows an incident n which a man armed with a knife attacked several people on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, 09 November 2018. According to early media reports, an unidentified man set a vehicle alight and stabbed two people before being shot by police in the Central Business District of Melbourne. EPA-EFE/STR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tributes outside of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar, and a photograph of co-owner Sisto Malaspina who was a victim of the terror attack, in Bourke Street, Melbourne, Australia, 10 November 2018. According to media reports, raids have taken place across Melbourne in the wake of the terror incident on Bourke street on 09 November 2018 after an unidentified man set a vehicle alight and stabbed two people before being shot by police in the Central Business District of Melbourne.

A deceased person is seen on Bourke street after an incident in Melbourne, Australia, 09 November 2018. According to early media reports, an unidentified man set a vehicle alight and stabbed two people before being shot by police in the Central Business District of Melbourne.

Police are seen redirecting pedestrians away from an incident on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, 09 November 2018. According to early media reports, an unidentified man set a vehicle alight and stabbed two people before being shot by police in the Central Business District of Melbourne.

A fund to help the homeless man who threw a supermarket trolley against the perpetrator of the Aug. 9 terror related attack in Melbourne, which resulted in the death of a passer-by, on Monday reached more than $73,643 (AUD 102,000).

The campaign "Not All Heroes Wear Capes," on the Gofundme platform which was initiated by the National Homeless Collective, will use the funds to help Michael Rogers, a man who has been in prison several times and has no home.