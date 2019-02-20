Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (L), Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speak during a joint press conference at Hyderabad house in New Delhi, India, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said he shared India's concerns over terrorism but avoided mentioning Pakistan amid diplomatic tension between New Delhi and Islamabad that escalated after a suicide attack in Indian Kashmir killed 42 policemen last week.

"Extremism and terrorism are our common concerns. We would like to tell our friend India that we will cooperate on all fronts, be it intelligence sharing," Mohammed Bin Salman said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi.