A handout photo made available by the South Korean Coast Guard on 08 January 2018 shows Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SOUTH KOREA COAST GUARD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Transport Ministry of China on 18 January 2018 shows a rescue ship cleaning the oil slick from the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi', off China's eastern coast, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TRANSPORT MINISTRY OF CHINA HANDOUT

Greenpeace warned on Friday that traces of crude oil found on an island in southern Japan may have come from the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, which sank after an explosion in the East China Sea last month.

Traces of oil found on Jan. 28 in Takarajima, a Japanese island home ot just 100 inhabitants, were likely to have come from the stricken tanker, which exploded and sank around 530 kilometers (330 miles) from Shanghai after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship and remaining adrift for days.