Greenpeace warned on Friday that traces of crude oil found on an island in southern Japan may have come from the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, which sank after an explosion in the East China Sea last month.
Traces of oil found on Jan. 28 in Takarajima, a Japanese island home ot just 100 inhabitants, were likely to have come from the stricken tanker, which exploded and sank around 530 kilometers (330 miles) from Shanghai after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship and remaining adrift for days.