Passenger that has been rescued by helicopter from the cruise ship Viking Sky with members of the emergency services in Hustadvika, Norway, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Odd Roar Lange

A cruise ship that has been stranded overnight after suffering engine failure in windy weather off the coast of Norway is set to slowly make its way to shore after three of its four engines were restarted Sunday, officials said.

Norwegian rescue services said almost 400 of the 1,373 people aboard the Viking Sky vessels had been safely airlifted to shore. The ship, which sent out a mayday message on Saturday afternoon when it lost power off the midwestern coast of the Scandinavian country, has been listing in waves of up to eight meters (26 feet) and high winds.