The cruise ship 'Quantum of the Seas' is docked at a port of Manila, Philippines, 09 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The German Meyer-Werft made Quantum-class cruise ship 'Quantum Of The Seas' is reflected in the waters of the Ems River in Irhove, Germany, 22 September 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/INGO WAGNER

The biggest passenger ship ever built in Germany, the 'Quantum of the Seas', measuring 348 meters in length and 41 meters in width, lies ready for final equipment at Bremerhaven (Bremen), Germany, 06 October 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/INGO WAGNER

'Cruise to nowhere' returns to port as passenger tests positive for Covid-19

A traveler infected with Covid-19 during a "cruise to nowhere” to and from Singapore has forced an early return to port, the cruise company reported Wednesday.

At the beginning of November, the city-state announced a pilot program of cruises of between three and four days with strict sanitary measures and at 50 percent of the ship’s capacity. EFE-EPA