Members of the press stand outside the house of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen and his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, in Fjellhamar, Norway, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG-RUSTEN NORWAY OUT

A police cordon is fixed outside the house of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen and his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, in Fjellhamar, Norway, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG-RUSTEN NORWAY OUT

The home (in center) of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen and his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen in Fjellhamar, some 15 km north of Oslo, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/TORE MEEK NORWAY OUT

Norwegian authorities on Wednesday confirmed that a 68-year-old woman who went missing 10 weeks ago from her home in a village near Oslo was abducted.

The eastern police district of Oslo launched an investigation into Anne-Elisabeth Hagen's disappearance after she went missing in late October from her village of Fjellhamar, 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles) east of the capital. She is the wife of Tom Hagen, whose wealth is estimated at 1.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($199m).