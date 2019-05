A general view of the meeting between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, on May 20, 2019, in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (C-L) meets with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh (C-R), on May 20, 2019, in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, met on Monday in Havana, where they discussed the strong state of bilateral relations and the solid economic ties cemented in recent years.

The top Vietnamese diplomat said before meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel that his nation and the island had a "very special relationship" as they prepared to mark six decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations.