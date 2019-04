Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez gives a press conference in Havana on April 25, 2019. He urged the international community to intervene and block moves by the United States to impose additional sanctions on the Caribbean island. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's government on Thursday called on the international community to intervene and block moves by the United States to impose additional sanctions on the Caribbean island.

"The world can't allow itself to remain impassive while efforts are made to destroy countries with impunity," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said at a press conference.