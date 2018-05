Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), and the General Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Alicia Barcena (C), dance with the children of the theater group La Colmenita during the opening ceremony of the 37th Session Period of the ECLAC, in Havana, Cuba, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel offers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 37th Session Period of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in Havana, Cuba, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Mexico on Tuesday transferred the chairmanship of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to Cuba for the 2018-2020 biennium during the opening ceremony of the panel's 37th session in this capital.

In his first address as Cuba's president before a multilateral forum, Miguel Diaz-Canel pledged his country's support to ECLAC in favor of regional integration, sustainable development and the quest for a "fair, equal and inclusive" world.