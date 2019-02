People vote in the referendum on the new Constitution, in Havana, Cuba, 24 February 2019. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

People vote in the referendum on the new Constitution, in Havana, Cuba, 24 February 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

People vote in the referendum on the new Constitution, in Havana, Cuba, 24 February 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

More than 25,000 electoral precincts opened their doors on Sunday around Cuba so that some eight million citizens can vote on the referendum for the new constitution, which confirms communism as the country's political and economic model but also acknowledges private property.

The polls opened at 7 am and will close at 6 pm, with 195 special precincts established at hospitals, airports and bus stations for those citizens who are unable to make it to their regular precincts.