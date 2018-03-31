Saturday marked the 10-year anniversary of the lifting of government restrictions that prevented Cubans from staying in hotels, having their own cellphones or buying computers, which was part of a series of reforms carried out by President Raul Castro.

The president, who will hand over power on April 19 after serving two five-year terms, "scored popularity points" with Cubans, who "didn't know why they were being discriminated against in their own country," Reinaldo, a 57-year-old Havana resident, told EFE.