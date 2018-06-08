The general director for Latin America and Caribbean at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martinez Enriquez, speaks to reporters in Havana, Cuba, on June 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba on Thursday "energetically" condemned the resolution on Venezuela adopted at the last general assembly of the Organization of American States, calling it "unacceptable interference" that does not contribute to dialogue in the South American country.

The head of the Latin America and Caribbean division of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martinez, said Thursday in remarks to the press that the resolution "constitutes unacceptable interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs and runs counter to international law and the United Nations Charter.