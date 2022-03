Marta Ayala, director of Cuba's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, speaks at a press conference in Havana on 24 January 2022. EFE/Laura Becquer/File

Clinical trials of the Mambisa intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 are in progress and the developers will apply "in the coming weeks" for authorization to administer the drug as a booster, Cuban Communist Party daily Granma said Thursday.

Cuba's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the creators of Mambisa, says that an intranasal vaccine can be more effective than an injected one because the nose is the principal port of entry for the virus.