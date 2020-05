A man waits his turn to enter a post office in Havana on Friday, 22 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

A pedestrian and a cyclist wear masks on a street in Havana on Friday, 22 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

A mask-wearing woman sits on the side of a street in Havana on Friday, 22 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

A middle-aged Cuban woman, let's call her Belkis, arrives at a former campground converted into a quarantine area for people suspected of having Covid-19, where she was sent after a neighbor she chatted with three days earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Before the end of her first day at the site, Belkis will begin a drug regimen designed to bolster her immune system.