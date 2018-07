Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel gives a speech on July 21, 2018, during a plenary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuba's unicameral Parliament) in Havana. The assembly on July 21 began debating the draft of a new constitution that is to replace the country's 1976 charter. EPA-EFE/Abel Padron Padilla

A general view of a plenary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's unicameral Parliament, on July 21, 2018. The assembly on July 21 began debating the draft of a new constitution that is to replace the country's 1976 charter. EPA-EFE/Abel Padron Padilla

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (left); the Caribbean island's first vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa (right); and the secretary of the Council of State, Homero Acosta Alvarez (c), attend a plenary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's unicameral Parliament, on July 21, 2018. The assembly on July 21 began debating the draft of a new constitution that is to replace the country's 1976 charter. EPA-EFE/Abel Padron Padilla

The draft of Cuba's new constitution - which began to be debated Saturday in Parliament - proposes that marriage be defined as the union between two individuals, thus opening the door for the legalization of same-sex marriage.

The current 1976 charter defines marriage as the "voluntary established union between a man and a woman," thus impeding such a legal change.