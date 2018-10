Havana, Oct 25 (efe-epa).- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Salvadoran counterpart, Salvador Sanchez Ceren, affirmed in Havana on Thursday their mutual objective of promoting the bilateral economic relationship with a new trade accord. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Diaz-Canel welcomed Sanchez Ceren at the Palace of Revolution four days after the Salvadoran president arrived in Cuba leading a delegation including five Cabinet ministers.