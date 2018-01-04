The top European Union representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini (L), meets with the president of the Cuban National Assembly, Esteban Lazo (R), in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The top European Union representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini (C), speaks during her meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (out of frame), in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto / POOL

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and the top European Union representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, on Thursday in Havana identified areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral relationship under a new legal framework which has been in force since November.

"We have every intention of moving forward within the contractual framework we've established by common agreement and the will to move forward with its implementation," said the Cuban minister upon welcoming Mogherini to the Foreign Ministry in the Cuban capital.