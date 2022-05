The Cuban Public Health Ministry on May 8, 2022, updated the casualty figures in the explosion on May 6 that severely damaged the Saratoga hotel in Havana, bringing the death toll to 30. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban health authorities on Sunday raised the official death toll in the gas leak blast at Havana's Saratoga hotel to 30.

The Public Health Ministry (Minsap) at 11:30 am updated the figures for the tragedy that on Friday rocked the historic heart of the Cuban capital, one of the communist island's tourist meccas.