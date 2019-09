Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister condemns on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the United Nations the baseness and rottenness of the US government of President Donald Trump, with fierce criticism of the hardening of Washington's policies against the island and against the Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Cia Pak UN

Cuba denounced Saturday in the United Nations the baseness and rottenness of the US government of President Donald Trump, with fierce criticism of the hardening of Washington's policies against the island and against the Venezuelan executive branch headed by Nicolas Maduro.

In the past year the US government has qualitatively increased its measures of hostility and blockade against Cuba, said Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.