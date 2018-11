President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez smiles to Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

The president of Cuba met with his Laotian counterpart on Sunday in Vientiane to sign cooperation agreements in the fields of economy and sports.

A ceremony at the Ho Kham presidential palace was held to welcome Miguel Diaz-Canel on his official visit to the Asian country, after which he met with Bounnhang Vorachith and Laos prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith.