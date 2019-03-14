Lt. Col. Jose Alazo Rangel of the Interior Ministry's Cuban Forensics Directorate participates in a press conference in Havana on March 14, 2019, to present the results of an investigation into mysterious health symptoms experienced by diplomats from the United States and Canada at their governments' missions on Havana. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban Foreign Ministry's director-general for US affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, speaks at a press conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 14, 2019, to discuss the results of an investigation into mysterious health symptoms experienced by diplomats from the United States and Canada at their governments' missions in Havana. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Foreign Ministry's director-general for US affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio (left) and Dr. Mitchel Valdes-Sosa (2L), director-general of the Neuroscience Center of Cuba, participate in a press conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 14, 2019, to discuss the findings of a Cuban investigation into mysterious health symptoms experienced by diplomats from the United States and Canada at their governments' missions in Havana. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's government on Thursday presented the results of its investigation into the unusual health symptoms that led dozens of diplomats from the United States and Canada to leave Havana, once again ruling out the possibility that they had been the target of an acoustic attack.

After a lengthy probe (the first complaints were reported in February 2017), Cuban experts found no evidence that any sonic attacks had occurred, the Foreign Ministry's director-general for US affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, said at a press conference.