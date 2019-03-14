Cuba's government on Thursday presented the results of its investigation into the unusual health symptoms that led dozens of diplomats from the United States and Canada to leave Havana, once again ruling out the possibility that they had been the target of an acoustic attack.
After a lengthy probe (the first complaints were reported in February 2017), Cuban experts found no evidence that any sonic attacks had occurred, the Foreign Ministry's director-general for US affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, said at a press conference.