Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (left) participates in a plenary session of Cuba's Parliament on July 13, 2019, at the Palace of Conventions in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Marcelino Vazquez Hernandez

Cuba's government announced Friday that 2,604 inmates - mostly women, young people and the elderly - have been granted pardons and will be released from prisons across the island.

The decision was made by the Council of State, a body headed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the government said in an official statement that did not reveal their identities or indicate if any of the individuals were political dissidents.