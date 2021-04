A woman walks in front of a veterinary store and canine hairdresser in Havana, Cuba, 02 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Hundred of people participate in a march against animal abuse that ended at the tomb of US animal rights activist Jeannette Ryder (1866-1931) in Havana, Cuba, on 07 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yander Zamora

A traditional cockfight at the annual long Joon Beel festival in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 22 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Cuba has published a new law that lays down fines for animal abuse but allows cockfights and animal sacrifices for religious purposes.

The law approved in February and published Saturday provides fines of between 1,500 pesos and up to 4,000 pesos (about $160) for those who mistreat, promote fights, or cause animal deaths. EFE