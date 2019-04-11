Photo taken from Cuban TV showing (l - r ) President Miguel Diaz-Canel, former President Raul Castro and the head of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, during an extraordinary session of congress in Havana on April 10, 2019, to bring the newly revised Constitution into force. EFE-EPA/Cuban State Television/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Best Quality Available

Photo provided by Cubadebate showing former Cuban President Raul Castro speaking during an extraordinary session of congress in Havana on April 10, 2019, to bring the newly revised Constitution into force. EFE-EPA/Irene Perez/Cubadebate/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Best Quality Available

The Cuban National Assembly on Wednesday published the country's new Constitution, which maintains the country's communist political and national aspirations at the same time that it cements the timid economic opening of the past decade, this coming at a time when concerns about the lack of foreign currency are hanging over the island.

The text, publicly endorsed in February with the support of 86.85 percent of the voters and which entered into force on Wednesday after its publication in the Official Gazette, replaced the 1976 charter drafted in the middle of the Cold War under the leadership of the late Fidel Castro.