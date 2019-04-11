The Cuban National Assembly on Wednesday published the country's new Constitution, which maintains the country's communist political and national aspirations at the same time that it cements the timid economic opening of the past decade, this coming at a time when concerns about the lack of foreign currency are hanging over the island.
The text, publicly endorsed in February with the support of 86.85 percent of the voters and which entered into force on Wednesday after its publication in the Official Gazette, replaced the 1976 charter drafted in the middle of the Cold War under the leadership of the late Fidel Castro.