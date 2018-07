A young man waits to buy a draft copy of the new Cuban constitution on July 31, 2018, in Havana. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Two people read drafts of the new Cuban constitution on July 31, 2018, in Havana. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

View of the new draft of the Cuban constitution, which will go on sale nationwide on July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban government for the first time published in both paper and digital format the complete text of the proposed new constitution, which includes important social and economic changes, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The postal service, Correos de Cuba, will put on sale at its distribution points some 600,000 copies of the draft at the price of 1 peso (4 cents), the Prensa Latina state news agency reported.