Two citizens in Havana buy a print copy of the proposed new Cuban constitution on Jan. 8, 2019, after a total of 3.1 million copies went on sale across the island so people will have the chance to read and analyze it before the popular referendum next Feb 4. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cubans can now acquire a print version of the proposed new constitution that will be the subject of a popular referendum next Feb. 4.

The text went on sale Monday at some locations in Havana and a total of 3.1 million copies are to be distributed across the island.