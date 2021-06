Since the onset of the pandemic in Cuba in March 2020, that Caribbean island has registered a total of 172,909 confirmed cases and 1,193 deaths attributed to Covid-19, 13 of them reported on 22 June 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa/File

Cuba has registered a record number of new confirmed coronavirus cases for the second time this week, with the Ministry of Public Health confirming Wednesday that 2,055 more people have contracted the potentially deadly virus.

The previous one-day record on the Caribbean island had been set on Monday, when 1,561 confirmed cases were reported.