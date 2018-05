Police and soldiers work on May 19, 2018, among the wreckage of the Boeing-737 that crashed in Havana for unknown reasons in an accident that took the lives of 110 people aboard. EFE-EPA/Omara Garcia

Cuban Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez (r.) gives a press conference together with Tourism Vice Minister Luis Miguel Diaz on May 19, 2018, to report on the plane crash in Havana that took 110 lives. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

The mother on one of those who died in the fatal airplane crash in Havana, cries as she leaves the National Institute of Legal Medicine where the victims were being identified on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuban specialists recovered in good condition one of the black boxes from the plane that crashed in Havana and in which 110 people died, and hope that soon they will have access to another such device, Cuban Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo said Saturday.

He also said that all the plane's documentation was in order and that its operator, the Mexican company Global Air, was in charge of its maintenance.