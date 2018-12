General view of the plenary session of the Second Regular Period of the 9th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament, in Havana, Cuba, 21 December 2018. The reference to communism that had been eliminated in the first draft of the new Cuban Constitution, whose final text votes today the National Assembly (Unicameral Parliament), was again included in the project, after more than 1,800 Cubans they will request. The National Assembly began its first and second plenary session of the year in the first hour of this Friday, in which the new constitutional text will be voted on and will be approved unanimously. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The reference to communism that had been left out of the first draft of a new Cuban constitution has been made a part of the document in response to a request from more than 1,800 citizens, Communist Party daily Granma said Friday.

Yusuam Palacios, a lawmaker representing Holguin, said ahead of parliament's vote on the draft that the preamble of the new charter includes this phrase: "the human being reaches his full dignity only in socialism and communism," Granma reported.