Whole families, groups of friends and couples have been filling restaurants and other eateries in the Cuban capital during the first days following the reopening of these spaces after a year-and-a-half of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The massive anti-Covid vaccination campaign and the need to revive an economy severely affected by the restrictions have motivated the authorities in five provinces - Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Ciego de Avila, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo - as well as the special Isla de la Juventud district to relax a number of lockdown measures.