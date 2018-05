Cuban personnel work in the debris of the plane in Havana, Cuba, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelino Vazquez

Cuban personnel work in the debris of the plane in Havana, Cuba, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelino Vazquez

The second black box of Cubana de Aviacion flight DMJ-972 that crashed in Havana on May 18 was retrieved, official sources reported Thursday.

The second black box found was the flight data recorder, president of Cuba's Institute of Civil Aviation (IACC) Armando Daniel Lopez, who heads the investigation committee into the incident, told a Cuban television channel.