Medsol deputy director Maite Dieguez (L), BioCubaFarma Vice President Tania Urquiza Rodriguez and AICA laboratories head Antonio Emilio Vallin Garcia hold a press conference in Havana on 19 July 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

The director of AICA laboratories, Antonio Emilio Vallin Garcia (R), joins BioCubaFarma Vice President Tania Urquiza Rodriguez at a press conference in Havana on 19 July 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's state-owned pharmaceutical industry is struggling to fulfill its mandate of ensuring adequate supplies of the most commonly prescribed medications on the island, a top executive said Tuesday.

In a typical month, the health care system experiences shortages of 38 percent of the drugs making up the basic inventory, BioCubaFarma's vice president told a press conference in Havana.