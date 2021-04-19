Cuban former head of state Raul Castro was succeeded by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as first secretary of the Communist Party at the close of a four-day party congress in Havana, Cuba, on 19 April 2021. EFE/ACN/Ariel Ley Royero

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel succeeded 89-year-old Raul Castro as first secretary of the island's Communist Party on Monday, the final day of that organization's four-day congress.

The handover of that all-important post to Diaz-Canel is part of a broader transition that also has seen other members of the so-called "historic generation" - the party's No. 2 official, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (90); revolutionary commander Ramiro Valdes (88); and Marino Murillo, a former economy and planning minister who a decade ago spearheaded the introduction of more market-oriented economic policies - exit key posts in the party's powerful Politburo in recent days.